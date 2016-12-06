FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-China Metal International updates on logistic services agreement
December 6, 2016 / 12:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-China Metal International updates on logistic services agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - China Metal International Holdings Inc :

* co entered into 2016 cmj services agreement with cmj regarding renewal of provision of logistic services by cmj to group

* Company entered into 2016 cmai services agreement with cmai

* 2016 cmai services agreement regarding renewal of provision of logistic services by cmai to group

* Entered into 2016 master supply agreement with birn

* Agreement with birn regarding supply to birn relevant products on a long-term and ongoing basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

