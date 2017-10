Dec 6 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Moody‘s: Denmark’s strong credit profile underpinned by diversified, open economy and low public debt

* Expects Denmark’s economic growth performance will align more closely with close trading partners in Europe going forward

* The housing market is a risk to monitor, given the strong price increases, particularly in Copenhagen

* Very low public debt level,robust public finances are important strength