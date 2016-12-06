FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 6, 2016 / 1:06 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch says German banks stable, but universal banks under pressure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Fitch on German banks

* Fitch: German banks stable, but universal banks under pressure

* Fitch on German banks - domestic operating environment is sound, but remains tough with low interest rates, rising costs, intense competition

* Fitch on German banks - savings, cooperative banks are germany's most profitable & resilient due to stronger & wider-margin retail and sme franchises

* Fitch on German banks-interest rates risk is a long-term challenge for most german banks due to high share of long-term, fixed-rate loans

* Fitch on German banks - we expect banking sector's net interest margin will come under pressure as proportion of low-yielding loans increase

* Fitch - believe short-term execution risk will be high for Deutsche and Commerzbank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

