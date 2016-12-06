FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CEMEX to meet $1.5-$2 bln 2017 asset disposal target ahead of schedule
December 6, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-CEMEX to meet $1.5-$2 bln 2017 asset disposal target ahead of schedule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Cemex SAB De CV :

* Cemex SAB De CV - has reduced total debt plus perpetual securities by more than U.S.$2 billion year to date

* Cemex SAB De CV - Cemex is also well on track to reach its debt reduction target of U.S.$3 to U.S.$3.5 billion by end of 2017

* Cemex SAB De CV - Cemex will be able to meet its U.S.$1.5 to U.S.$2 BILLION 2017 asset disposal target ahead of schedule

* Cemex SAB De CV - on target to reach its leverage ratio target of about 4.25 times by end of this year.

* Cemex SAB De CV - on course to reach its initiatives to increase free-cash-flow by U.S.$670 million by end of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

