BRIEF-IG Group responds to FCA's proposed rules for spread betting

Dec 6 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc :

* Response to FCA consultation paper

* Has operated and will continue to operate to highest standards in industry

* Will carefully consider implications of FCA consultation paper and courses of action open to it

* And will respond in accordance with timeline provided of March 7 2017

* Firmly believes in robust and proportionate regulatory oversight of CFD sector in UK and Europe

* Initial view is that certain of FCA proposals could enhance client outcomes

* Notes, however, that FCA's proposals do not appear to directly apply to firms operating from outside UK offering CFDS

* Notes FCA proposals do not appear to directly apply to binaries to clients in UK on cross-border services passport from other EU member state