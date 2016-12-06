FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-IG Group responds to FCA's proposed rules for spread betting
December 6, 2016 / 10:21 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-IG Group responds to FCA's proposed rules for spread betting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc :

* Response to FCA consultation paper

* Has operated and will continue to operate to highest standards in industry

* Will carefully consider implications of FCA consultation paper and courses of action open to it

* And will respond in accordance with timeline provided of March 7 2017

* Firmly believes in robust and proportionate regulatory oversight of CFD sector in UK and Europe

* Initial view is that certain of FCA proposals could enhance client outcomes

* Notes, however, that FCA's proposals do not appear to directly apply to firms operating from outside UK offering CFDS

* Notes FCA proposals do not appear to directly apply to binaries to clients in UK on cross-border services passport from other EU member state Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

