9 months ago
BRIEF-Playtech does not expect FCA proposal to hurt unit
December 6, 2016 / 10:50 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Playtech does not expect FCA proposal to hurt unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Playtech Plc

* Share buyback programme of up to eur 50 million.

* Today's proposals from FCA are not expected to have a material impact on Playtech's financials division.

* Says entered into an agreement with its broker Canaccord Genuity limited to carry out purchases of shares under buyback programme on its behalf

* Share buyback programme

* Purpose of buyback to reduce company's share capital using existing cash resources of up to eur 50 million to make market purchases of up to 6 million shares

* Buyback programme has no impact on Playtech's M&A strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

