Dec 6 (Reuters) - Omnicell Inc -

* Preliminary expectation for revenue for first half 2017 is flat with that of first half of 2016- SEC filing

* Preliminary expectations of revenues for second half of 2017 are return to y-o-y organic revenue growth rates in long term 8% to 12% range Source text: [bit.ly/2gfPJz1] Further company coverage: