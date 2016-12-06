FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-State Bank of India ties up with VST Tillers & Tractors for financing farm machinery
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 6, 2016 / 11:26 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-State Bank of India ties up with VST Tillers & Tractors for financing farm machinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India

* Says an MoU was signed between SBI and VST Tillers Tractors Limited , Bangalore (Karnataka) for financing of farm mechanization products

* Says SBI ties up with VST Tillers & Tractors Ltd For financing farm machinery

* Says bank will offer loans to farmers for buying machines like tractors, power tillers, power seeders and reapers Source text: [India’s largest bank, State Bank of India (SBI), has been the pioneer in rural lending and financial inclusion. With the largest rural loan portfolio of Rs.1,27,000 crores and customer base of 1.18 crore, it is at the forefront in serving the farmers]

Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.