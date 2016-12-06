FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Future Consumer enters JV with LT Foods and Genoa Rice Mills
December 6, 2016

BRIEF-Future Consumer enters JV with LT Foods and Genoa Rice Mills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Future Consumer Ltd :

* says entered into a joint venture agreement with LT Foods Limited and Genoa Rice Mills Private Limited

* JV deal for undertaking business of manufacturing, marketing, sales, sourcing, distribution of sona masoori/regional south indian rice

* co, Lt Foods shall have right to vote on reserved matters as provided under JV agreement

* says co and LT Foods shall have right to nominate 2 directors each, on board of Genoa

* says co and lt foods each shall hold 50 percent of the paid up share capital of Genoa Source text (bit.ly/2hdHtBu) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

