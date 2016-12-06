FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-L & A International Holdings updates on legal proceedings
December 6, 2016 / 3:36 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-L & A International Holdings updates on legal proceedings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - L & A International Holdings Ltd

* Kim claimed against Ng, Wong, Kwong, Ma and Chan for declaration that directors conspired and directed various accounting irregularity practices by co

* Kim further claimed against deloitte for a declaration that kwong conducted negligent accounting review for co

* Received a writ of summons filed on 1 december 2016 by mr. Kim sungho

* On 5 dec, company has received another writ of summons filed on 2 december 2016 by kim as plaintiff

* Claims for declaration that directors conspired and directed various accounting irregularity practices by company and its subsidiaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

