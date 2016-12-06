FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-ICICI Bank to consider fund raising via issue of debt instruments
#Financials
December 6, 2016 / 11:51 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-ICICI Bank to consider fund raising via issue of debt instruments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd :

* To consider fund raising via public/private placement by way of issuance of debt instruments for remaining period of FY Source text:

ICICI Bank Limited has informed the Exchange that the Committee of Executive Directors of the Bank is scheduled to have a meeting on December 09, 2016 to consider, inter-alia, the following: fund raising in single/multiple tranches in any currency through public/private placement by way of issuances of debt instruments etc. for the remaining period of Financial Year 2016-17. Further company coverage:

