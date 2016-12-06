FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Auris Medical on track to resume enrollment of keyzilen tinnitus program
December 6, 2016 / 12:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Auris Medical on track to resume enrollment of keyzilen tinnitus program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Auris Medical Holding AG:

* Auris Medical on track to resume enrollment of keyzilen tinnitus program following regulatory feedback

* Auris Medical Holding AG - "we look forward to top-line results from tactt3's trial in early 2018"

* Auris Medical Holding AG - through type c meeting, FDA confirmed , as per standard practice, 2 positive confirmatory trials would be required to submit NDA

* Auris Medical Holding AG - in separate FDA meeting , alignment was achieved on key items of keyzilenchemistry, manufacturing, controls section for future NDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.