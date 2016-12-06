BRIEF-Bio-Path Holdings presents clinical data evaluating BP1001 as treatment for chronic myelogenous leukemia

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Bio Path Holdings Inc

* Bio-Path Holdings presents clinical data evaluating BP1001 as a treatment for chronic myelogenous leukemia at the 58th Annual American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

* Bio Path Holdings Inc - bp1001 pretreatment enhanced inhibitory effects of Sprycel() (dasatinib) in CML cells, leading to cell death

* Bio Path Holdings Inc - results demonstrated that BP1001 decreased proliferation of Gleevec (imatinib)-resistant CML cells in a dose-dependent manner