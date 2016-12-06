FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 6, 2016 / 12:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Mateon announces presentation of oxi4503 AML study data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mateon Therapeutics Inc -

* Mateon announces presentation of oxi4503 AML study data

* Completed enrollment in two lowest dose cohorts, third cohort now in progress

* oxi4503 was generally well tolerated in first two cohorts of study

* Across first two cohorts, 20 pct of patients achieved a complete remission

* A patient in 3.75 mg/m(2 )cohort faced dose-limiting toxicity of hypofibrinogenemia with no evidence of bleeding, which resolved with drug Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

