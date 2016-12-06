FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Magellan Midstream, LBC expanding Seabrook Logistics' Houston Gulf Coast infrastructure
December 6, 2016 / 12:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Magellan Midstream, LBC expanding Seabrook Logistics' Houston Gulf Coast infrastructure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners LP

* Magellan Midstream Partners LP- Magellan’s new crude oil pipeline segment is also expected to be operational during mid-2018

* Magellan Midstream Partners LP - Seabrook Logistics is connecting its facility to Magellan’s Houston crude oil distribution system

* Magellan Midstream and LBC expanding Seabrook Logistics’ Houston Gulf coast crude oil and condensate marine terminal and pipeline infrastructure

* Magellan Midstream Partners LP - expansion is currently estimated to cost $250 million and be operational during mid-2018

* Magellan Midstream Partners LP - Seabrook Logistics is constructing 1.7 million barrels of additional crude oil and condensate storage

* Magellan Midstream Partners-investing an additional $70 million to build new 24-inch diameter pipeline from its East Houston terminal to Holland avenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

