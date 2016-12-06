FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Merck presents updated Keytruda data in small cell lung cancer and mesothelioma
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 2:05 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Merck presents updated Keytruda data in small cell lung cancer and mesothelioma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc

* Updated Keytruda (pembrolizumab) data in small cell lung cancer and mesothelioma presented at 17th world conference on lung cancer

* Merck & Co- some patients experienced adverse events including autoimmune thyroiditis, infusion site reaction, cytokine release syndrome and colitis

* Merck & Co Inc - there were no grade 4 or 5 treatment-related adverse events and no treatment-related deaths

* Merck & Co-updated findings from 24 heavily pre-treated patients with advanced SCLC demonstrated confirmed ORR of 33.3 percent including 1 complete response

* Merck & Co Inc - findings in small cell lung cancer and malignant pleural mesothelioma show overall response rates of 33.3 percent and 20.0 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

