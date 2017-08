Dec 6 (Reuters) - Caza Gold Corp -

* For each Caza common share, Royal Road Minerals intends to offer 0.16 of a royal road minerals ordinary share

* Announces business combination

* Royal road minerals expects to issue approximately 22.6 million ordinary shares pursuant to transaction

* Proposed offer is also supported by caza's largest shareholder, Polygon Mining opportunity master fund