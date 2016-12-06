BRIEF-Tullett Prebon says ICAP deal to complete on Dec. 30

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Tullett Prebon Plc :

* Says update on acquisition of ICAP's global hybrid voice broking and information business

* Says board expects acquisition by Tullett Prebon of ICAP's global hybrid voice broking and information business to complete on Dec. 30 2016

* Says on completion of transaction, Tullett will issue new shares directly to NEX shareholders, such that they will hold 56 pct of Tullett Prebon