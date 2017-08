Dec 6 (Reuters) - Plaza Centers N.V. :

* Update on international court of arbitration case

* Says company, Elbit Imaging Ltd. and plaintiff, Klepierre have reached a settlement whereby, inter alia, Elbit shall pay 1.2 mln euros to Klepierre

* In addition, Plaza paid to Klepierre costs arising from legal process in amount of approximately 0.6 mln euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)