Dec 6 (Reuters) - Senomyx Inc -

* Amendment extends research funding and collaborative research period for an additional year through Dec. 31, 2017 - SEC filing

* On Dec 1, Senomyx and Pepsico executed amendment to collaborative research agreement dated April 8, 2014 related to Senomyx's salt taste program Source text - (bit.ly/2gYI72v) Further company coverage: