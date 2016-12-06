FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Allied Electronics says Value Capital Partners to inject 400 mln rand in co
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 6, 2016 / 2:46 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Allied Electronics says Value Capital Partners to inject 400 mln rand in co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd :

* Company intends to: - collapse control structure

* Company intends to: introduce a new strategic partner who will invest 400 mln rand

* Company intends to: reconstitute Altron's board of directors

* Co and Value Capital Partners reached in-principle agreement in terms of which VCP will subscribe for shares in company

* VCP will inject 400 mln rand of capital into company, through a cash subscription for shares

* Altron, VCP procured in-principle support from Co's shareholders representing c.82 pct of A shares and 76 pct of N shares

* Includes Dr Venter, who is fully supportive of proposed transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.