Dec 6 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Company Bv :

* Louis dreyfus commodities b.v. (new cfo announcement)

* Federico Cerisoli, will now assume roles of deputy cfo and chief controlling & accounting officer, also effective march 1st

* Appointment of cfo effective from march 1st, 2017

* Armand Lumens has been appointed group chief financial officer

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: