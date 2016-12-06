FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Effnetplattformen unit carries out property acquisition
December 6, 2016 / 2:01 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Effnetplattformen unit carries out property acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Effnetplattformen AB :

* Subsidiary Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB carries out property acquisition

* As previously announced, entered into agreement for acquisition of three property companies Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden, Kuststaden Holding and Sörmlandsporten

* Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (SBB) signed agreement with Hemsö Fastighets AB to purchase a property portfolio for about 1.5 billion Swedish crowns ($164.21 million)

* Property will change hands April 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1348 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

