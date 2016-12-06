FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Oci makes offer to acquire all publicly held common units of OCIP
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 2:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Oci makes offer to acquire all publicly held common units of OCIP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oci NV :

* Makes offer to acquire all publicly held common units of OCIP

* Oci is proposing an exchange ratio of 0.5200 Oci N.V. Shares for each publicly-held unit of Oci Partners

* Oci currently owns 79.88 pct of issued and outstanding common units of Oci Partners

* Oci will offer 9.10 million newly issued Oci N.V. shares, to be admitted to listing on Euronext Amsterdam, representing approximately 4 pct of total Oci shares currently outstanding

* Proposed exchange ratio represents a value of $7.80 per unit to Oci Partners minority shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.