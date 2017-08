Dec 6 (Reuters) - Moody's on global banks

* Moody's on global banks -European banks have broadly improved or stabilized their credit profiles

* Moody's - global banking outlook 2017; solvency provides sound foundation in face of profitability constraints

* Moody's on global banks - uncertainty stemming from brexit add to European banks' already existing concerns related to bad loans, low profitability Source text for Eikon: