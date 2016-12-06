FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector launches private placement of new shares
December 6, 2016 / 4:05 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector launches private placement of new shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Nordic Nanovector ASA :

* Launches private placement of up to 4,374,244 new shares, representing about 10 pct of outstanding share capital of company

* Subscription price, number of shares to be issued in offering will be determined via accelerated bookbuilding process

* Will use net proceeds to fund, among others, Phase 2 combination study of Betalutin and Rituximab CD20, Phase 1 study and GMP manufacturing for 177Lu-conjugated chimeric antibody Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

