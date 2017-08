Dec 6 (Reuters) - Hill International Inc

* Hill International-got contract from Al Wa'ab City W.L.L. To provide project management services during development of Al Wa'ab City, central district, phase 1

* Hill International Inc - three-year contract from Al Wa'ab City W.L.L. has an estimated value to Hill of about QAR 14.6 million ($4.0 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: