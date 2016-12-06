BRIEF-OHA Investment says on Dec 1, Bennu Oil & Gas filed for bankruptcy under chapter 7

Dec 6 (Reuters) - OHA Investment Corp

* Oha investment - on dec 1, bennu oil & gas filed for bankruptcy under chapter 7 of u.s. Bankruptcy code, indicating intention to liquidate

* Oha investment - in nov 2016, bennu shut down production on titan platform and shut-in all related wells in anticipation of chapter 7 bankruptcy filing

* Oha investment - bennu bankruptcy proceeding to have material negative impact on fair value of co's limited term royalty interest for quarter ended sept 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2gOVZ1C) Further company coverage: