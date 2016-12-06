FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-AbbVie reports positive Phase 2 data for ibrutinib in cGVHD patients
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 4:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-AbbVie reports positive Phase 2 data for ibrutinib in cGVHD patients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc :

* Late-Breaking ibrutinib (imbruvica) data show complete or partial response in two-thirds of patients with chronic graft-versus-host-disease, a frequent and potentially life-threatening complication of stem cell transplant

* study found ibrutinib demonstrated efficacy, sustained responses and reduced symptom severity, with an overall response rate (ORR) of 67%

* In study, one-third of all responders achieved a complete response

* over course of study, 61% of responders experienced a clinically meaningful improvement in symptoms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.