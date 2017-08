Dec 6 (Reuters) - Unibep SA :

* Signs 2 agreements with units of Selvaag Bolig to construct buildings

* First agreement concerns construction of 8 buildings for c. 69.8 million Norwegian crowns ($8.33 million), second one refers to construction of 10 buildings for c. 57.1 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3800 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)