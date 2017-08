Dec 6 (Reuters) - Inventergy Global Inc

* Inventergy Global-on Dec 5, co's unit, affiliates of Fortress Investment entered 8th amendment to amended revenue sharing and note purchase agreement

* Inventergy Global Inc - the amendment defers company's monthly amortization payments until December 19, 2016 - SEC filing

* Inventergy Global Inc - amendment waives co's obligation to maintain $1 million minimum cash balance until December 19, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: