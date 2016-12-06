FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Parrot has entered into discussions of partnership between its subsidiary, Parrot Automotive, and Faurecia
December 6, 2016 / 6:05 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Parrot has entered into discussions of partnership between its subsidiary, Parrot Automotive, and Faurecia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Parrot Sa

* Has entered into exclusive discussions in relation to a project of partnership between its subsidiary, Parrot Automotive, and Faurecia

* This partnership would provide the best conditions to develop connected vehicles of the highest quality and benefit from Faurecia's industrial power and complementary expertise

* Faurecia would subscribe to a share capital increase in Parrot Automotive, which would grant Faurecia a 20 pct shareholding, based on an enterprise value of Parrot Automotive of 100 million euros ($107.13 million)

* In addition, at the initiative of either by 2022, Faurecia could hold the entire share capital of Parrot Automotive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9334 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

