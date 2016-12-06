FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Time Warner CEO at UBS conference says HBO programming budget is "couple of billion dollars"
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 6:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Time Warner CEO at UBS conference says HBO programming budget is "couple of billion dollars"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc :

* Time Warner CEO - "we're not saying we're going to have affiliate wholesale step-ups of the level we've had in 2016, 2017, but we're going to keep growing" - UBS conference

* Time Warner CEO says HBO programming budget is a "couple of billion dollars" - UBS conference

* Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes expects AT&T deal will be done by the end of 2017, if not sooner - UBS media conference

* Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says 2017 will be driven by domestic renewals, some international renewals, "heavy" content pipeline - UBS conference

* Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says "Westworld" had biggest first series of any HBO show, including "Game Of Thrones" - UBS conference

* CEO says HBO budget has been rising, will keep increasing - UBS media conference Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
