9 months ago
December 6, 2016 / 11:00 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Dragon Victory International files for U.S. IPO of up to $10 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Dragon Victory International Ltd:

* Dragon Victory International Limited files for U.S. IPO of up to $10.0 million - SEC filing

* Dragon Victory International Limited - Plans to apply to list ordinary shares on the NYSE market

* Dragon Victory International Limited - Boustead Securities and Network1 Financial Securities Inc are underwriters to the IPO

* Dragon Victory International Limited - Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text: [bit.ly/2h0jcva] Further company coverage: [Dragon Victory International Ltd]

