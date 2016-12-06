MOVES-BNY Mellon Wealth Management hires new wealth director
Dec 6 BNY Mellon Wealth Management has named Jamie Raiser-Umberger as wealth director in its Boca Raton office, serving the South Florida market.
Dec 6 Ak Steel Holding Corp :
* Will increase base prices for all of its stainless steel products, effective with shipments on january 1, 2017
* Ak steel holding - for all remaining stainless steel products, including automotive sheet and strip, base prices will be increased by $40 per ton Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nexc Partners Corp says declared a dividend of $0.165 per share on class a shares, class f shares and class j shares of company
* SIFCO Industries, Inc. ("SIFCO") announces fiscal 2016 financial results