Dec 6 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc :

* T-Mobile US - on Nov 30, co amended terms of wireless service receivable revolving securitization facility to increase maximum purchase commitment to $950 million

* Amendment extends revolving period of facility, which was scheduled to terminate on March 13, 2017, to March 12, 2018