BRIEF-Seaworld entertainment implemented restructuring program

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Seaworld Entertainment Inc :

* On December 6, 2016, co committed to and implemented restructuring program to reduce costs

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc says as a result, company expects to record approximately $9.0 million in pre-tax restructuring charges in Q4 of 2016

* Restructuring charges will reduce company's reported gaap net income for Q4 of 2016

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc says restructuring charges will not impact company's adjusted EBITDA

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - restructuring program involves elimination of approximately 320 positions by end of q4 of fiscal year 2016