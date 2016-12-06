FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Seaworld entertainment implemented restructuring program
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Seaworld entertainment implemented restructuring program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Seaworld Entertainment Inc :

* On December 6, 2016, co committed to and implemented restructuring program to reduce costs

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc says as a result, company expects to record approximately $9.0 million in pre-tax restructuring charges in Q4 of 2016

* Restructuring charges will reduce company's reported gaap net income for Q4 of 2016

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc says restructuring charges will not impact company's adjusted EBITDA

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - restructuring program involves elimination of approximately 320 positions by end of q4 of fiscal year 2016 Source text bit.ly/2gP7vK7 Further company coverage:

