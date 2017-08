Dec 6 (Reuters) - Congatec Holding AG:

* Congatec Holding AG files to withdraw U.S. IPO plans - SEC filing

* Congatec Holding AG - Had previously filed for U.S. IPO of up to $60.0 million in October 2015 Source text: [bit.ly/2g759Hy] Further company coverage: [Congatec Holding AG]