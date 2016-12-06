BRIEF-Noble Energy Inc and CNX gas company LLC terminated joint development agreement

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc :

* Noble energy-upon termination of jda, all remaining material obligations of parties under agreement were terminated, are of no further force or effect

* Noble energy inc says on Dec.1, co and cnx gas company llc , a unit of consol energy inc terminated joint development agreement dated Sept. 30, 2011

* Says as of October 1, 2016, our carried cost obligation under joint development agreement totaled $1.6 billion