9 months ago
BRIEF-Noble Energy Inc and CNX gas company LLC terminated joint development agreement
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 10:05 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Noble Energy Inc and CNX gas company LLC terminated joint development agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc :

* Noble energy-upon termination of jda, all remaining material obligations of parties under agreement were terminated, are of no further force or effect

* Noble energy inc says on Dec.1, co and cnx gas company llc , a unit of consol energy inc terminated joint development agreement dated Sept. 30, 2011

* Says as of October 1, 2016, our carried cost obligation under joint development agreement totaled $1.6 billion - SEC filing Source text bit.ly/2hexuHY Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
