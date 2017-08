Dec 6 (Reuters) - Neogen Corp :

* Neogen corp - on November 30, 2016, neogen corporation amended and extended its credit agreement with jpmorgan chase bank, n.a.

* Neogen Corp - agreement matures september 30, 2019.

* Neogen Corp - amended credit facility is an unsecured revolving line of credit that permits borrowings up to $15 million-sec filing