Dec 7 (Reuters) - Charter Hall Group :

* Chief financial officer (CFO), Paul Altschwager has left group

* Current head of group finance Anne Edwards and group treasurer Phil Schretzmeyer, will act as joint CFO's for group

* No change to group's recent FY17 earnings guidance of 7% post tax growth in operating earnings per security over FY16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: