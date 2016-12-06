MOVES-BNY Mellon Wealth Management hires new wealth director
Dec 6 BNY Mellon Wealth Management has named Jamie Raiser-Umberger as wealth director in its Boca Raton office, serving the South Florida market.
Dec 6 Nexc Partners Corp :
* Nexc Partners Corp says declared a dividend of $0.165 per share on class a shares, class f shares and class j shares of company
* Nexc Partners Corp. Declares increased quarterly dividend
* Nexc Partners Corp - new dividend represents a $0.010 per share or 6.5% increase over prior quarter's dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SIFCO Industries, Inc. ("SIFCO") announces fiscal 2016 financial results
* Digitalglobe-Co commenced a tender offer to purchase for cash any and all of $600.0 million amount outstanding of its 5.25% senior notes due 2021