Dec 7 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* Additional investor commits to purchase unsubscribed shares at offer price for an amount of 5.76 million Swiss francs ($5.71 million)

* Company has now commitments from three investors for an aggregate amount of about 38.2 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0094 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)