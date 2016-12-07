FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 7, 2016 / 6:12 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Lonza to divest peptides business to PolyPeptide Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Lonza Group Ag

* Lonza to divest peptides business and operations in Braine-l'Alleud (Belgium) to PolyPeptide

* Lonza and the PolyPeptide Group jointly announced today that PolyPeptide Laboratories Holding (PPL) has entered into a definitive agreement with Lonza Sales AG and Lonza AG

* Financial terms of transaction are not disclosed

* Will book a non-cash related write-off of chf 44 million in second half of 2016 and then book a non-cash currency translation impact at closing of transaction Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

