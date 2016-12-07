FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 7, 2016 / 6:42 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Geneuro and Servier announce ANGEL-MS extension clinical study in multiple sclerosis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Geneuro SA :

* Geneuro and Servier announce ANGEL-MS extension clinical study in multiple sclerosis

* ANGEL-MS will be conducted in parallel with any Phase III studies that might be launched based on results of CHANGE-MS study

* Announces setting-up of ANGEL-MS, a long-term extension study for patients with multiple sclerosis (ms) and treated with GNBAC1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

