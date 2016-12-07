FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-MBWS reinforces its distribution network on key markets
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
December 7, 2016 / 6:47 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-MBWS reinforces its distribution network on key markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Marie Brizard Wine And Spirits SA :

* Reinforces its distribution network on several key markets: United States, China, Morocco, Great Britain, Poland

* In the United States, consolidates partnership with Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits in 30 states, and across all its portfolio, with the renewal of its contract from Jan 1, 2017

* In Asia announced the signature of a strategic partnership with Cofco in China

* Also sealed a partnership with Empire Merchants, to entrust it with the distribution of its brands for the State of New York Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

