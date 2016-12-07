FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 7, 2016 / 7:42 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Informa says issue of $500 mln notes via private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Informa Plc :

* U.S. private placement issue

* Has today announced issue of $500 mln of new U.S. private placement notes

* Increased funding flexibility through $500 mln U.S. private placement issue

* Notes have been issued in three tranches with a weighted average term of 9.25 years

* This provides group with clarity and financing security following recent addition of Penton Information Services to Informa Group

* Funds will be used to pay down majority of $675 mln previously arranged and drawn down acquisition facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

