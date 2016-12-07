FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-UK's CMA fines Pfizer, Flynn Pharma for epilepsy drug price hike
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 7, 2016 / 7:19 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-UK's CMA fines Pfizer, Flynn Pharma for epilepsy drug price hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)

* Fines Pfizer and Flynn 90 million stg for drug price hike to NHS

* Imposed a 84.2 million stg fine on Pfizer, and 5.2 million stg fine on the distributor Flynn Pharma

* Fines companies after finding that each broke competition law by charging excessive, unfair prices in UK for phenytoin sodium capsules

* Fines follow prices increasing by up to 2,600 percent overnight after the drug was deliberately de-branded in September 2012

* To ensure no risk to ongoing supply of phenytoin sodium capsules CMA has given companies between 30 working days and 4 months to cut prices

* Has also ordered the companies to reduce their prices.

* "Prices of the drug in the UK have also been many times higher than Pfizer's prices for the same drug in any other European countries" Source text: (bit.ly/2h55sCr) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.