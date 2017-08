Dec 7 (Reuters) - Tomizone Ltd

* Announce an expansion in number of vessels across Harbour City Ferries (HCF) fleet

* Following implementation of Tomizone on HCF's 4 manly ferries, HCF has decided to roll out to an additional 15 vessels

* Tomizone's revenue sharing agreement with HCF will deliver increased monthly revenues