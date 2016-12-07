FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Arthaland Corp clarifies on news article in Business World Online, Dec 6 2016
December 7, 2016 / 6:08 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Arthaland Corp clarifies on news article in Business World Online, Dec 6 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Arthaland Corp

* Arthaland corp- "clarifies that the amounts indicated in article reflect our estimates of the total cost of company's projects at the moment"

* Arthaland corp- refers to news article in business world online, dec 6 2016 on arthaland to spend up to 30 billion pesos in next 6 years

* Arthaland corp- if and when the company decides to develop additional projects, the total project cost may increase to 30 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

